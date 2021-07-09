Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wall Street set to open higher as banks, energy stocks rebound

Wall Street set to open higher as banks, energy stocks rebound

Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District.
2 min read . 06:36 PM IST Reuters

  • Energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Halliburton Co rose between 0.9% and 1.4% in premarket trading, tracking firmer oil prices

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the indexes on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June.

Energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Halliburton Co rose between 0.9% and 1.4% in premarket trading, tracking firmer oil prices.

Rate-sensitive lenders Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp gained between 1.5% and 1.7%, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield snapped an eight-day losing streak.

Among companies benefiting from economic reopenings, cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp added more than 2.5% each, while carriers United Airlines Holdings and American Airlines Group Inc rose about 2% each.

Wall Street's main indexes slid on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs as investors flocked to bond markets on concerns that the domestic economic recovery was losing steam.

"The market was at a high point and it needed to pull back a little bit and it did yesterday," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The focus will now shift to second-quarter earnings, with big banks reporting next week. Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.4% for companies in the S&P 500 index in the quarter, up from a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"Once we enter earnings season, we will expect a sort of cushion for the market ... it won't just be a certain group of companies that are expected to report strong earnings, it will be most sectors of the market," Cardillo said.

The S&P 500 is down 0.7% so far this week, while the Dow has declined 1%. The Nasdaq is set to post a smaller weekly decline of 0.5%, helped by a recent move into growth companies, but was still on course for its worst week since mid-May.

At 8:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 253 points, or 0.74%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.49%

Nasdaq 100 e-minis lagged its peers as it rose 11.75 points, or 0.08%, with mega-cap technology stocks Google owner-Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com trading mixed.

Levi Strauss & Co gained 3.7% as it forecast a strong full-year profit after beating quarterly earnings estimates on improving demand across its markets for jeans, tops, and jackets.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc rose 3.1% after four sessions of losses as it was recently hit by an investigation from China's internet watchdog.

General Motors Co firmed 3.7% after Wedbush started coverage of the automaker's stock with an "outperform" rating.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

