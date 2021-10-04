OPEN APP
Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday as investors shifted out of technology stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while fresh U.S.-China concerns over trade and Taiwan offered another reason for caution.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 381.04 points, or 1.11%, at 33,945.42, the S&P 500 was down 62.28 points, or 1.43%, at 4,294.76, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 330.72 points, or 2.27%, at 14,235.98. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

