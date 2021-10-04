Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech; Nasdaq falls over 2%

Wall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech; Nasdaq falls over 2%

Photo: AFP
Reuters

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 381.04 points, or 1.11%, at 33,945.42

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday as investors shifted out of technology stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while fresh U.S.-China concerns over trade and Taiwan offered another reason for caution.

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday as investors shifted out of technology stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while fresh U.S.-China concerns over trade and Taiwan offered another reason for caution.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 381.04 points, or 1.11%, at 33,945.42, the S&P 500 was down 62.28 points, or 1.43%, at 4,294.76, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 330.72 points, or 2.27%, at 14,235.98. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

