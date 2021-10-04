Wall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech; Nasdaq falls over 2%

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 381.04 points, or 1.11%, at 33,945.42

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday as investors shifted out of technology stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while fresh U.S.-China concerns over trade and Taiwan offered another reason for caution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday as investors shifted out of technology stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while fresh U.S.-China concerns over trade and Taiwan offered another reason for caution.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 381.04 points, or 1.11%, at 33,945.42, the S&P 500 was down 62.28 points, or 1.43%, at 4,294.76, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 330.72 points, or 2.27%, at 14,235.98. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}