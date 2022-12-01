Wall Street slides after manufacturing data, Salesforce tumbles2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Wall Street gave up gains made earlier on Thursday as a contraction in manufacturing activity last month clouded data showing a mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending, while a fall in Salesforce shares dragged the Dow lower.