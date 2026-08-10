Wall Street slips ahead of inflation data, crude oil surges

Wall Street stocks edged lower on Monday as investors weighed higher oil prices and looked ahead to a busy week of economic data, including fresh readings on inflation.

As of 12:43 p.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.5% lower.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 53,937.14. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 7,753.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 26,638.35.

Oil prices climbed around 1.5% after Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States met a series of demands, including compensation for war-related damage. The development added to concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude futures rallied 3.06% to $86.11 per barrel, and US crude jumped 3.26% to $80.73.

Investors are also preparing for several important US economic indicators this week. Markets will receive new data on consumer and wholesale inflation, along with a July retail sales report. The figures could provide fresh clues about the direction of the US economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

On Friday, US stocks ended higher after a weaker-than-expected US employment report showed the country unexpectedly losing thousands of jobs in July. The disappointing labour-market data led investors to reassess expectations for the Fed’s interest rate path.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.68% from 4.65% on Friday.

Key Stock Movers Berkshire Hathaway’s stock rose 2.4% following the company’s stronger profit for the last quarter than analysts expected.

MarineMax shares soared 45.9% after the retailer, marina operator said it has agreed to sell itself for about $1.5 billion to Blackstone’s portfolio company.

Varex Imaging stock rallied 48.3% after Teledyne Technologies announced to acquire the maker of X-ray imaging components for $18.90 per share.

Intel shares fell 4.2% after the chipmaker said it may sell $15 billion of its stock.

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Bullion Gold prices slipped on Monday under pressure from a strengthening greenback as market participants turned their attention toward forthcoming US inflation figures.

By 09:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT), spot gold slid 0.2% to $4,335.27 per ounce. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $4,394.00.

"Gold is pressured by the firm dollar index and is kind of at a pause today ahead of key inflation report that is out later this week," said Jim Wyckoff, a market analyst at American Gold Exchange.