Wall Street slips ahead of inflation data, crude oil surges

Wall Street stocks edged lower on Monday as investors weighed higher oil prices and looked ahead to a busy week of economic data, including fresh readings on inflation.
As of 12:43 p.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.5% lower.
In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 53,937.14. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 7,753.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 26,638.35.
Oil prices climbed around 1.5% after Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States met a series of demands, including compensation for war-related damage. The development added to concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.
Brent crude futures rallied 3.06% to $86.11 per barrel, and US crude jumped 3.26% to $80.73.
Investors are also preparing for several important US economic indicators this week. Markets will receive new data on consumer and wholesale inflation, along with a July retail sales report. The figures could provide fresh clues about the direction of the US economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
On Friday, US stocks ended higher after a weaker-than-expected US employment report showed the country unexpectedly losing thousands of jobs in July. The disappointing labour-market data led investors to reassess expectations for the Fed’s interest rate path.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.68% from 4.65% on Friday.
Berkshire Hathaway’s stock rose 2.4% following the company’s stronger profit for the last quarter than analysts expected.
MarineMax shares soared 45.9% after the retailer, marina operator said it has agreed to sell itself for about $1.5 billion to Blackstone’s portfolio company.
Varex Imaging stock rallied 48.3% after Teledyne Technologies announced to acquire the maker of X-ray imaging components for $18.90 per share.
Intel shares fell 4.2% after the chipmaker said it may sell $15 billion of its stock.
Gold prices slipped on Monday under pressure from a strengthening greenback as market participants turned their attention toward forthcoming US inflation figures.
By 09:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT), spot gold slid 0.2% to $4,335.27 per ounce. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $4,394.00.
"Gold is pressured by the firm dollar index and is kind of at a pause today ahead of key inflation report that is out later this week," said Jim Wyckoff, a market analyst at American Gold Exchange.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.6% to $63.96 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5% to $1,736.45, and palladium fell 1% to $1,363.50.