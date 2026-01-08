Wall Street slips ahead of jobs data, defense stocks advance, Bloom Energy soars 16%

US stock indices edged lower on Thursday, as investors turned cautious amid mixed economic data and ahead of Friday's crucial jobs report.

Official data showed the number of US workers applying for jobless claims rose last week.

In other reports, the US trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in October 2025.

Defense stocks advanced after President Donald Trump called for increasing US military spending to $1.5 trillion in 2027 from $901 billion in order to build the “Dream Military”.

On Wednesday, the president signed an executive order calling on the Pentagon to ensure future contracts with contractors contain a provision prohibiting their ability to buy back their own stock during a period of underperformance on US government contracts.

As of 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time, The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% lower.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.9 points, or 0.30%, to 48,850.17. The S&P 500 fell 6.8 points, or 0.10%, to 6,914.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.4 points, or 0.15%, to 23,548.884.

In the bond market, Treasury yields edged higher following mixed data on the US economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.18% from 4.15% late on Wednesday.

Key Stock Movers Bloom Energy shares surged 16.3% after American Electric Power signed $2.65 billion deal for fuel cells.