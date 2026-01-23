Intel drags Wall street lower, geopolitical tensions weigh

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.32%, the S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01%

Rajendra Saxena
Published23 Jan 2026, 08:19 PM IST
US stock market indices opened lower on Friday, as Intel Corp slipped on a weak outlook and lingering geopolitical concerns.

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.13 points, or 0.32%, to 49,226.80, the S&P 500 fell 3.62 points, or 0.03%, to 6,911.27 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to 23,438.32.

Intel shares slumped 13.6% after the chipmaker reported a loss and released a revenue forecast that missed analyst expectations.

Capital One Financial stock sank 3.8% after the firm reported a weaker quarterly profit.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.25% from 4.26% late on Thursday.

