Intel drags Wall street lower, geopolitical tensions weigh

US stock market indices opened lower on Friday, as Intel Corp slipped on a weak outlook and lingering geopolitical concerns.

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.13 points, or 0.32%, to 49,226.80, the S&P 500 fell 3.62 points, or 0.03%, to 6,911.27 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to 23,438.32.

Intel shares slumped 13.6% after the chipmaker reported a loss and released a revenue forecast that missed analyst expectations.

Capital One Financial stock sank 3.8% after the firm reported a weaker quarterly profit.

