Wall Street slips as oil jumps to $100 barrel

Major US equity benchmarks opened lower on Thursday as crude oil prices climbed to $100 a barrel.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.7 points, or 0.37%, to 47242.52. The S&P 500 fell 34.9 points, or 0.52%, to 6740.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.5 points, or 0.83%, to 22526.585.

The Middle Eastern conflict drove crude valuations back toward $100 a barrel this Thursday.

Iran has intensified its strikes, intended to inflict sufficient financial distress to compel the United States and Israel to cease the hostilities they initiated on February 28, focusing on petroleum sites and processing plants.

Tehran's maneuvers have effectively halted maritime commerce through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world’s oil usually travels.

Experts warned that if the Hormuz corridor stays blocked, fuel costs could escalate to $150 per barrel with significant speed.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cautioned that petroleum costs might surpass the 2008 record if Hormuz transit remains restricted through March, it said in a research briefing revising its price outlook. Brent surged to a peak of $147.50 per barrel that year due to skyrocketing demand and stagnant output.

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, declared the Strait of Hormuz must stay shut, reported Iranian national television. Mojtaba indicated no plans to lift the waterway’s forced blockade.

The Iranian conflict is triggering unparalleled instability in energy markets, impacting 7.5% of worldwide supply and an even larger portion of international shipments, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

Bullion Market Gold prices were steady on Thursday, as safe-haven demand was offset by a stronger US dollar.

By 9:11 a.m. ET (1311 GMT), spot gold was little changed at $5,183.39 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.2% at $5,190.50.