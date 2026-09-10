Wall Street slumps as Brent crude climbs above $105, wholesale inflation rises

Wall Street stocks fell sharply on Thursday as the escalating conflict in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices above $105 a barrel, while fresh US producer price data for August fuelled expectations of a possible interest rate hike this month.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.8 points, or 0.17%, to 52291.85. The S&P 500 fell 41.6 points, or 0.55%, to 7594.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 232.3 points, or 0.88%, to 26021.052.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed above $105 a barrel, while US crude futures moved above $100 for the first time since May. Investors remained concerned about the prolonged US-Iran conflict, with no immediate signs of a resolution.
The latest attacks involving the US and Iran have disrupted the flow of oil through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global energy supplies.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that oil prices were unlikely to decline until after the US midterm elections, adding to uncertainty in financial markets.
Higher crude prices have increased fears that rising energy costs could add to inflationary pressures and complicate the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.
The sell-off followed losses in major Wall Street benchmarks on Wednesday. The S&P 500 declined 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite also ended lower, shedding 0.6%.
Investors are now closely watching developments in the Middle East, oil prices and upcoming economic data for clues about the direction of US interest rates.
Meanwhile, a new report showed that inflation remains stubbornly elevated at the wholesale level in the US. The latest producer price data for August added to concerns that price pressures may not be easing quickly enough.
The stronger-than-expected inflation reading could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates this month, with investors assessing whether policymakers may need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer.