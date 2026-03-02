Wall Street slumps as investors fear prolonged Middle East conflict, energy & defense stocks rally

✕

Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication.

Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.