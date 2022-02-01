OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall Street starts February with higher open
Listen to this article

U.S. shares inched up at the open on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to data on manufacturing and job openings, while Exxon Mobil and United Parcel Service gained on strong results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35151.47.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4519.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 37.6 points, or 0.26%, to 14277.434 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout