Wall Street starts February with higher open

Wall Street starts February with higher open

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, James Conti works at his post on the floor.
Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35151.47

U.S. shares inched up at the open on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to data on manufacturing and job openings, while Exxon Mobil and United Parcel Service gained on strong results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35151.47.

The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4519.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 37.6 points, or 0.26%, to 14277.434 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

