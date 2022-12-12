Wall Street steady as investors await last round of Fed action this year3 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 09:28 PM IST
The US consumer price index for November is due on Tuesday, when a slowdown in core annual inflation is anticipated
The US consumer price index for November is due on Tuesday, when a slowdown in core annual inflation is anticipated
Global stocks, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar were muted on Monday as investors await the last round of transatlantic interest rate hikes this year from a trio of central banks, hoping that now-hefty pace of increases in borrowing costs will finally show signs of easing.