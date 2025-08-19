Wall Street steady, European shares rise as investors digest Ukraine peace efforts

By Alun John and Rocky Swift

LONDON/TOKYO -Wall Street opened flat, European stocks rose and oil edged down on Tuesday as traders assessed the implications of the previous day's talks at the White House on the war in Ukraine, and looked ahead to a key meeting of central bankers.

U.S. President Donald Trump told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal to end Russia's war there, though the extent of any assistance was not immediately clear.

Trump said on Tuesday he hoped Russia's Vladimir Putin would move forward on ending the war in Ukraine but conceded the Kremlin leader may not want to make a deal.

Uncertainty about what it all might mean kept investors cautious, and Wall Street opened mixed with the S&P 500 flat in early trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 0.44% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4%.

Europe's broad STOXX600 index rose 0.5%, outperforming Asian stocks, which fell slightly.

Europe's gains were capped by declines in defence names, off 3%, however, as traders saw the talks as a change to take profit in the sector after a strong run.

If there were to be a breakthrough in talks, "I think European stocks are likely the biggest winners, and within that framework, I think industrial companies, construction for rebuilding materials, and financial companies," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management.

Losers could be shares in energy and defence after their recent gains, he said.

Energy markets were also assessing the chance of an end of the war in Ukraine, and oil prices fell on speculation that progress in the talks could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russian crude, lifting supply. [O/R]

The moves were not dramatic though, and some analysts said developments were unlikely to jolt oil and gas markets significantly. Brent crude futures were down 57 cents at 66.06 a barrel, with U.S. crude down 77 cents at $62.65.

EYES ON THE FED

The other main event for markets this week is the Federal Reserve's August 21-23 Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the economic outlook and the central bank's policy framework.

His remarks will be closely watched as the Fed grapples with sticky inflation and signs of slowing growth. Futures markets imply at least two 25 basis point rate cuts this year, reflecting a view that the Fed will not view inflation as a long term problem.

In addition, Trump has been pressuring the Fed to cut rates dramatically, and has publicly speculated about replacing Powell before his term ends next year.

"The question is to what degree is the Fed happy to ignore the inflation data because they think it is distorted by tariffs," said Ian Samson, portfolio manager at Fidelity International.

"If you look out one year, you're not going to have Powell as Fed chair, there are a couple of governors to replace, so the balance is clearly going towards people who are willing to look through tariffs, and thus continue to lower interest rates."

Such a scenario would likely bode well for equities, help shorter dated government bonds, and weigh on the dollar, though the impact for longer dated bonds is less clear, said Samson, adding that he was largely avoiding the long end of the U.S. yield curve.

Longer dated yields around the world have been rising in recent months. German and British 30-year yields have tested multi-decade highs, and the latter rose sharply late on Monday. [GB/]

Bond markets were calmer on Tuesday. U.S., German and British government bond yields were all lower across their respective curves, with the benchmark 10 year Treasury yield down 3 basis points at 4.31%. [US/] [GVD/EUR]

In currency markets, the dollar was a touch softer against most other currencies, with the euro up 0.1% at $1.1672. [FRX/]

Gold was a fraction firmer at $3,335 an ounce. [GOL/]