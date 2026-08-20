Wall Street stocks edge lower as bond yields rebound, Walmart sinks 8%

Wall Street stocks moved lower on Thursday as a rebound in US government bond yields and a further rise in oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Walmart shares, meanwhile, came under sharp selling pressure after the retail giant reported a mixed set of earnings.
As of 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.7% lower.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.8 points, or 0.15%, to 53381.22. The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.23%, to 7690.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.6 points, or 0.45%, to 26211.52.
In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 30-year US Treasury climbed back to 5.25%, reversing some of the relief seen after Wednesday's policy shift by the Treasury Department towards bond buying began to fade.
Oil prices also extended their gains, rising more than 2% after US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with what he described as "economic warfare." Iran dismissed the threat, adding to concerns over potential disruptions and geopolitical tensions in the energy market.
Brent crude rose 2.17% to trade at $93.60 per barrel, while US crude oil gained 2.22% to $86.26 per barrel.
Walmart was among the biggest drags on the market, with its shares tumbling 7.9% despite the company raising its annual profit forecast.
The retailer's results presented a mixed picture as growth in US comparable sales slowed. Walmart also pointed to pressure from new US rules limiting prices for certain widely used pharmaceutical products.
Cryptocurrency-related stocks climbed a day after Trump called on the US Congress to pass a crypto bill.
Bitcoin hoarder Strategy stock jumped 6.6% and exchange operator Coinbase Global shares added 5.6%.
Drugmaker Moderna’s stock dropped more than 18% a day after surging nearly 177%.
Deere shares rose 3.8% after the world's largest farm-equipment maker raised its full year net income forecast.
Advance Auto Parts stock slumped 22.2% after the retailer reported weaker quarterly revenue.