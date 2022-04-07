Wall Street: Stocks mixed as market tries to shrug off two-day slide

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investors are "struggling to figure out the future and how it will be shaped by the Fed's hawkish-minded shift in setting monetary policy," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
"The struggle is taking place along an economic continuum between a soft landing and a hard landing," O'Hare said. Both outcomes "involve lower growth, and, consequently, weaker earnings growth," he said.
The Fed pivot is an effort to counter inflation, the downside of a strong labor market indicated by data released Thursday showing another multi-decade low in new jobless claims was reached last week.
About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 34,365.27.
The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,484.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 13,914.44.
Among individual companies HP surged 16.8 percent on news that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway had built about an 11 percent stake in the technology company.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
