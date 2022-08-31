Wall Street struggles for direction as Fed's rate hike expectation loom3 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:38 PM IST
Stock markets of the US are expecting a monthly decline as worries about interest hike by Federal Bank of US
U.S. stock indexes struggled for direction on Wednesday and were set for sharp monthly declines as investors worried how much the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to tame inflation, while chipmakers slid after tepid forecasts from Seagate and HP Inc.