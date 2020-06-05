Wall Street surges after strong May jobs data; Dow rises 2.5%

US stocks jumped on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the US unemployment rate , lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

At 10:00 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 654.25 points, or 2.49%, to 26,936.07. The S&P 500 opened higher by 64.61 points, or 2.08%, at 3,176.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite gained 155.60 points, or 1.62%, to 9,771.41.

The May Department of Labor jobs report defied even the most optimistic expectations among economists, who had been expecting job losses of more than eight million and a jobless rate of 20 percent or higher.

Instead, unemployment fell to 13.3 percent.

The report attributed the improvements to "a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it."

But the strong figures caught analysts off guard after weeks of reports showing spikes in jobless claims and reams of other mostly poor data on consumer confidence and business investment.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday showed another 1.9 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, taking the total to more than 42 million in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns.

While economists cautioned that it’s just one month of data and could be giving false hope, the report gives credence to the building optimism among stock investors that the economy can recover relatively quickly from its current hole. That hope has been a big reason for the better than 40% rally for the S&P 500 since late March.

The S&P 500 is now down only about 6.3% from its record set in February after earlier being down nearly 34%.

“It looks like the healing process is underway in the jobs market and it looks like it’s happening sooner than expected," said Todd Lowenstein, equity strategy executive of The Private Bank at Union Bank. “It looks like the worst is behind us."

In another show of increased confidence, the yield on the 10-year Treasury zoomed up to 0.90% from 0.82% late Thursday. This area of the market was much earlier than stocks to give warning about the coming economic devastation from the coronavirus outbreak. It had also been much slower to rise than stocks recently, but the 10-year yield is now close to its highest level since late March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

