Wall Street surges after Trump extends Iran ceasefire

Major US stock indices surged on Wednesday after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.1 points, or 0.25%, to 49,271.5. The S&P 500 rose 38.9 points, or 0.55%, to 7,102.91​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 202.3 points, or 0.83%, to 24,462.313.

Strong corporate financial performance and ongoing AI fever have significantly reinforced investor sentiment.

With numerous blue-chip companies exceeding earnings expectations and high-profile tech acquisitions making headlines, many investors are optimistic that the recent market surge is sustainable.

However, energy markets saw crude oil prices rise on Wednesday as the Strait of Hormuz remains paralyzed, halting critical Gulf energy shipments. Maritime agencies reported fresh volatility in the region, noting that Iranian gunboats targeted at least one container vessel within the Strait on Wednesday.

Brent North Sea was once again above $100 a barrel while main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, traded above $90.

On Tuesday, Trump announced an extension of the existing temporary ceasefire just before its scheduled expiration.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Despite the blockade, market analysts said there is a prevailing hope for de-escalation. Both the US and Iran are incentivized to resolve a conflict that has driven oil and gas prices to levels that threaten global economic stability.