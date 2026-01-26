Wall Street surges as investors eye Big Tech results, Fed rate decision

Published26 Jan 2026, 08:45 PM IST
US stock indices surged on Monday, as the market braced for Big Tech earnings and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the week.

At 09:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202.16 points, or 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 27.12 points, or 0.39%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.83 points, or 0.23%.

Four megacap companies – Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Tesla – will report their quarterly earnings this week.

The US Federal Reserve will begin its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Investors widely expect the central bank to hold rates steady. Key Stock Movers

US-listed shares of gold miners jumped following the yellow metal rising to record high. Gold Fields rallied 7%, while Harmony Gold and Newmont gained 2% each.

Intel stock slipped further 4.3%, following a sharp selloff on Friday.

