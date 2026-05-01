Wall Street surges on strong earnings, Apple jumps over 4%

Major US stock indices climbed on Friday, fueled by robust corporate earnings and declining crude oil prices, despite the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180.4 points, or 0.36%, to 49,832.57. The S&P 500 rose 25.5 points, or 0.35%, to 7,234.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.5 points, or 0.34%, to 24,977.79.
Oil values softened following reports from Iranian state media that Tehran has submitted a fresh peace proposal to Washington via Pakistani mediators.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 0.5% to $109.88, though it’s still up roughly 11% for the week.
More broadly across large companies, the first-quarter "earnings growth rate has blown past expectations," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
"The market remains resolute in its belief that the Iran War and the blockade will end without creating long-lasting damage to the global economy." O'Hare added.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.39% from 4.40% late on Thursday.
Apple shares jumped more than 4% as it reported its best results ever for a March quarter. The iPhone sales grew by double digits in just about every country where it does business.
Estee Lauder stock soared 4.2% after the firm reported better earnings than expected.
Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 3.1% after likewise delivering bigger results than expected.
Gold prices slipped on Friday as inflation fears solidified higher-for-longer interest rate outlooks, with crude oil benchmarks also retreating to trade below $110 a barrel.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), spot gold was down 0.7% at $4,588.32 per ounce. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.6% to $4,600.00.
"Precious metal traders continue to sell gold after the Fed signalled U.S. interest rates would remain on hold for the near term due to inflation concerns," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank.
Among other metals, spot silver prices rose 1.4% to $74.78 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.3% at $1,991.80, and palladium lost 0.1% to $1,522.25.