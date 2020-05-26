Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Wall Street surges as recovery hopes overshadow virus worries; Dow up 2.4%
Trader Steven Capo wears a protective face mask outside the New York Stock Exchange as the trading floor partially reopens (Photo: AP)
Trader Steven Capo wears a protective face mask outside the New York Stock Exchange as the trading floor partially reopens (Photo: AP)

Wall Street surges as recovery hopes overshadow virus worries; Dow up 2.4%

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 08:12 PM IST AFP

  • S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-US tensions
  • New York Stock Exchange resumed physical floor trading for the first time since late March

Wall Street stocks surged early Tuesday on optimism about coronavirus vaccines as the New York Stock Exchange resumed physical floor trading for the first time since late March. S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier of rising above 3,000 on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-US tensions.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.4 percent at 25,038.94.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.7 percent to 3,007.76, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 9,434.99.

Analysts pointed to announcements by a number of companies pursuing vaccines for coronavirus, including Merck, which said it would acquire privately-held vaccine company Themis and disclosed new research ventures with other companies.

The gains came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, wearing a mask, rang the opening bell to signal the start of the day for traders, also clad in masks and separated by plexiglas.

The NYSE, which closed on March 23 as coronavirus cases were soaring in New York, is ramping up slowly with only a fraction of the normal trading staff.

Traders are required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken and must respect social distancing rules.

While many transactions now are executed through computers -- enabling the market to function even when physical trade was halted -- NYSE leaders say maintaining physical trading facilitates buy and sell orders particularly in the final moments of the day, or during first trades of a new company following an initial public offering.

The floor also has ceremonial benefit for companies to market IPOs and other corporate initiatives.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, (REUTERS)

Asia shares set to follow Wall Street rally on vaccine hopes

2 min read . 19 May 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the second plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)

China's Xi urges preparedness for military combat amid coronavirus pandemic

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout