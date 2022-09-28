Wall Street to pay $1.8 billion in fines over traders’ use of banned messaging apps4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications
Eleven of the world’s largest banks and brokerages will collectively pay $1.8 billion in fines to resolve regulatory investigations over their employees’ use of messaging applications that broke record-keeping rules, regulators said Tuesday.