Wall Street Today: Amazon leads US stocks to rally amid rising yields; Exxon, Chevron top Q3 forecasts

The US market opened higher on Friday, November 1, driven by Amazon's strong third-quarter results, which mitigated Apple's weak China sales. Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil traded above their previous close after announcing their quarter results.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets opened higher for the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25 per cent at the opening bell to 41,869.82 points compared to 41,763.46 points at Thursday's market close.

Dow Jones stocks Companies like Intel Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Boeing Co., Chevron Corp., Microsoft Corp., Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co., Caterpillar Inc., Salesforce Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., International Business Machines Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., McDonald's Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Visa Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., Nike Inc., Home Depot Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., Walmart Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Amgen were amongst the top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Friday's trading session.

Coca-Cola Co., Dow Inc., 3M Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and Apple Inc. were amongst the top laggards during Friday's market hours, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 index gained 0.31 per cent to open at 5,723.22​ points on Friday, compared to 5,705.45 points at the previous market close.

Companies like Waters Corp., Charter Communications Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Intel Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, McKesson Corp., and Agligent Technologies Inc., were amongst the top gainers during the market session on the S&P 500 index.

Whereas AES Corp., Amcor Plc., Erie Indemnity Co., Super Micro Computer Inc., Entergy Corp., Coterra Energy Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Cboe Global Markets Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc., NRG Energy Inc., were amongst the top laggards for Friday's trading session, as per Marketwatch data.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.52 per cent to 18,189.667 points at Friday's market open, compared to 18,095.15 points at the previous market close.

Companies Vast Renewables Ltd., Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., Athira Pharma Inc., ChromaDex Corp., Interface Inc., Nexaline Technology Inc., Interface Inc., GRI Bio Inc., Cadiz Inc., Vir Biotechnology Inc., and ASP Isotopes Inc., were the top gainers on Friday in the Nasdaq Composite index.