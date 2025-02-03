Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq dip on worries over full-blown trade war after Trump’s tariffs

US stock indices declined at the open on Monday on worries over a full-blown trade war after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Fears of a global trade war and its impact on the world economy also jolted the stock markets around the world.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 276.5 points, or 0.62%, to 44,268.15. The S&P 500 fell 70.9 points, or 1.17%, to 5,969.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.1 points, or 2.10%, to 19,215.375.