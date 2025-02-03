Mint Market

Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq dip on worries over full-blown trade war after Trump’s tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62%, the S&P 500 fell 1.17%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.10%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated3 Feb 2025, 08:37 PM IST
AFP

US stock indices declined at the open on Monday on worries over a full-blown trade war after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Fears of a global trade war and its impact on the world economy also jolted the stock markets around the world.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 276.5 points, or 0.62%, to 44,268.15. The S&P 500 fell 70.9 points, or 1.17%, to 5,969.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.1 points, or 2.10%, to 19,215.375.

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 08:37 PM IST
