Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop ahead of economic data

The Dow Jones fell 0.18%, the S&P 500 edged lower by 0.43%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.72%

Rajendra Saxena
Published3 Sep 2024, 07:16 PM IST
REUTERS

US stock indices slipped on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data reports due this week.

The economic data could influence the extent of monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve this month.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.41 points, or 0.18%, to 41,489.67. The S&P 500 was lower by 24.51 points, or 0.43%, at 5,623.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 128.17 points, or 0.72%, to 17,585.45. 

Crude oil

Oil prices shed more than 3 per cent on Tuesday after a news report that a deal was imminent to resolve a dispute that has halted Libyan production and exports.

Brent crude futures were down $3.08, or 4 per cent, to $74.44 a barrel at 1333 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $2.55, or 3.5 per cent, at $71.00. 

Bullion

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as attention shifted to US jobs data due this week.

Spot gold was at $2,498.87 per ounce by 1111 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,530.70. 

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 07:16 PM IST
