Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop ahead of economic data

Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop ahead of economic data

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 0.18%, the S&P 500 edged lower by 0.43%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.72%

REUTERS

US stock indices slipped on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data reports due this week.

The economic data could influence the extent of monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve this month.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.41 points, or 0.18%, to 41,489.67. The S&P 500 was lower by 24.51 points, or 0.43%, at 5,623.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 128.17 points, or 0.72%, to 17,585.45.

Crude oil

Oil prices shed more than 3 per cent on Tuesday after a news report that a deal was imminent to resolve a dispute that has halted Libyan production and exports.

Brent crude futures were down $3.08, or 4 per cent, to $74.44 a barrel at 1333 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $2.55, or 3.5 per cent, at $71.00.

Bullion

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as attention shifted to US jobs data due this week.

Spot gold was at $2,498.87 per ounce by 1111 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,530.70.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.