Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on stronger jobs data

Wall Street stock indices opened higher on Friday on stronger-than-expected jobs data.

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 414.53 points, or 1.02%, to 41,167.49, the S&P 500 gained 54.59 points, or 0.97%, to 5,658.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 159.60 points, or 0.87%, to 17,864.97.

A labor department report showed 177,000 jobs were added last month, down slightly from March but above analyst expectations.

The jobs data indicate that the employment market in April remained relatively solid in spite of the volatility associated with President Donald Trump’s tariff actions.

Apple shares dropped 4.6% despite the iPhone maker reporting better than expected quarterly earnings, but it warned of a $900 million hit in the current quarter due to tariffs.

Amazon stock fell 1.1% after the e-commerce giant reported a 9% rise in first quarter revenue but projected lower than anticipated revenues amid tariffs.

Take-Two Interactive sank 6.7% in opening trading on Friday as the company pushed back release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest instalment of the popular video game series.