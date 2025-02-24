US equities pared early gains to decline on Monday, dragged down by technology companies ahead of Nvidia earnings and the PCE inflation data this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.1 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 43,493.12. The S&P 500 rose 13.6 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 6,026.69, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.8 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 19,590.846.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.41 per cent from 4.43 per cent late on Friday.

Gainers and losers Microsoft Corp. shares sank 2 per cent after an analyst said the software giant has canceled some leases for US data center capacity.

Apple shares climbed 0.68 per cent after the iPhone maker announced a $500 billion investment plan.

Berkshire Hathaway stock climbed 3.4 per cent after Warren Buffett’s company reported a jump in operating profits for the latest quarter.

Starbucks shares rose 0.5 per cent after saying it would cut 1,100 corporate jobs and leave several hundred more positions unfilled.

Domino’s Pizza stock dropped 6.3 per cent after quarterly results missed analysts’ expectations.

Brent oil Oil prices were steady on Monday as investors awaited clarity on talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Brent futures were down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $74.37 barrel by 1302 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.26.

Bullion Gold prices edged higher on Monday to trade near their record peak, helped by a weaker US dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,947 an ounce as of 1211 GMT. US gold futures added 0.3 per cent to $2,961.80.