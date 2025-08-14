Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat after hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation data

US stock indices retreated on Thursday after a hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation data dampened investor hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

A Labor Department report showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.9% in July on a month-on-month basis, much greater than Wall Street estimates.

It stood at 3.3% on an annual basis last month.

The disappointing PPI data comes as a surprise after Tuesday's reading on consumer prices suggested stable inflation in spite of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

At 09:42 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.29 points, or 0.37%, to 44,757.98, the S&P 500 lost 16.84 points, or 0.26%, to 6,449.74 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 22.69 points, or 0.10%, to 21,690.45.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.4 points, or 0.07%, to 44,890.84. The S&P 500 fell 13.1 points, or 0.20%, to 6,453.46, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.9 points, or 0.29%, to 21,649.211.

Gainers and Losers Deere & Co stock tumbled 8% after the company reported a drop in quarterly profit.

Cisco Systems shares fell 1% after the network equipment manufacturer's broadly in-line forecast.

Bullion Gold prices were muted on Thursday after hotter-than-expected US wholesale inflation data and a drop in jobless claims.

As of 9:15 AM ET (1315 GMT), spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,352.65 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.2% to $3,400.60.

Among other metals, spot silver lost 1% to $38.11 per ounce, platinum gained 1% to $1,352.60 and palladium rose 1.7% to $1,140.81.

Crude Oil Oil prices were stable on Thursday on uncertainty over US-Russia talks on Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s threat of "severe consequences" for Moscow if it does not agree to peace.

