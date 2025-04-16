Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq slip after new curbs on chip exports to China, Nvidia tumbles 7%

US stock indices slipped on Wednesday, after AI-chip giant Nvidia flagged steep charges from new US curbs on chip exports to China.

Shares of Nvidia tumbled 6.5%.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.5 points, or 0.47%, to 40,179.49. The S&P 500 fell 60.9 points, or 1.13%, to 5,335.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 323.5 points, or 1.92%, to 16,499.693.

New Export Restrictions Late Tuesday, the US Commerce Department issued new export licensing norms for Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia said it faces $5.5 billion in charges after the restrictions on exports to China.

Advanced Micro Devices said on Wednesday it expects charges of up to $800 million due to the latest curbs on exports of advanced processors to China.

The move is seen as an attempt to keep advanced semiconductors from being sold to China.

US President Donald Trump has also ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on all critical minerals imports, reviews into pharmaceutical and chip imports.

Bullion Gold prices rallied on Wednesday, to breach $3,300 per ounce, on a weaker US dollar and escalating US-China trade war.

Spot gold climbed 2.6% to $3,310.82 an ounce as of 08:51 AM ET (1251 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,317.90 earlier in the day. US gold futures gained 2.7% to $3,326.40.