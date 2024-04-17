Hello User
Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq surge led by megacaps

Wall Street today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq surge led by megacaps

Rajendra Saxena

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.39%, the S&P 500 was up 0.40%, the Nasdaq was up 0.45%

The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.62 per cent from 4.67 per cent late on Tuesday. REUTERS

Wall Street: US stock indices surged on Wednesday bolstered by megacap stocks and positive corporate earnings.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 146.74 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 37,945.71, the S&P 500 was up 20.02 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 5,071.43, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 71.46 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,936.71.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.70 points, or 0.40%, to 37,949.67. The S&P 500 was higher by 17.56 points, or 0.35%, at 5,068.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.03 points, or 0.49%, to 15,942.29.

Shares of Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia advanced between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

United Airlines stock rallied 9.4 per cent after it forecast stronger-than-expected numbers this quarter.

Omnicom Group rose 3 per cent after reporting stronger quarterly profit.

JB Hunt Transport Services tumbled 6.4 per cent after the trucking firm missed Wall Street estimates for the first quarter.

Travelers also dropped 6.7 per cent after missing Wall Street expectations for the first quarter profit.

The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.62 per cent from 4.67 per cent late on Tuesday. The 2-year yield fell to 4.95 per cent from 4.99 per cent.

