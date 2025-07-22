Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open flat as Trump's trade deal, company results in focus; Nvidia down 3.3%

Wall Street Today: The Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 opened flat on Tuesday's market session as US investors focused on President Donald Trump's trade deal with world nations and company results.

The US market investors are focusing on the trade negotiations ahead of Trump's 1 August 2025 deadline for the US tariffs.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04% to open at 44,338.62 points, compared to 44,323.07 points at the previous market session.

Dow Jones stocks Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Caterpillar Inc., Salesforce Inc., American Express Co., Visa Inc., Home Depot Inc., Walt Disney Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nike Inc., Walmart Inc., Honeywell International Inc., McDonald's Corp., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Boeing Co., Microsoft Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. were the top gainers according to Marketwatch data.

The S&P 500 rose 0.02% to open at 6,306.6​, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.04% to open at 20,982.205.

