Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher; Apple stock slides 0.69% ahead of mega event today

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Sep 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Wall Street Today: US benchmark indices such as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 open marginally higher on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.
Wall Street today: The US benchmark indices opened marginally higher at Tuesday's US stock market session as investors remained cautious ahead of the employment rate decision. People also focus on the upcoming Apple event, which is set to bring big launches on 9 September 2025.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.07% higher at 45,547.62 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.13% to open at 6,503.33​ points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% to 21,858.169 points at the opening bell on Tuesday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
