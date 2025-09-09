Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher; Apple stock slides 0.69% ahead of mega event today

Wall Street today: The US benchmark indices opened marginally higher at Tuesday's US stock market session as investors remained cautious ahead of the employment rate decision. People also focus on the upcoming Apple event, which is set to bring big launches on 9 September 2025.

Advertisement

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.07% higher at 45,547.62 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.13% to open at 6,503.33​ points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% to 21,858.169 points at the opening bell on Tuesday.