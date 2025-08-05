Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher as investors focus on optimism over potential US Fed rate cut

Wall Street Today: The US benchmark indices, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, open higher as investors focus on optimism over a potential US Fed rate cut and corporate earnings in the US markets.

Investors are focusing their attention on an upcoming interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the backdrop of last week's US job data release.

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics' latest data release, the total US nonfarm payroll employment data witnessed an addition of 73,000 jobs in July 2025.

“Employment continued to trend up in health care and in social assistance. Federal government continued to lose jobs,” according to the US jobs data release.

Dow Jones Today At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06% at the opening bell at 44,200.07 points, compared to 44,173.64 points at the previous US market close.

Companies like Amazon Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., 3M Co., Boeing Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Walmart Inc., American Express Co., Home Depot Inc., CiscoSystemsInc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Procter & GambleCo., Nike Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Honeywell International Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sherwin-Williams Co. were among the gainers for the day.

Other firms, such as International Business Machines Corp., Chevron Corp., Salesforce Inc., Walt Disney Co., McDonald's Corp., Apple Inc., Amgen Inc., and Visa Inc., were among the losers for the day.

S&P 500 Today The S&P 500 index also opened 0.11% higher at 6,336.63​ points, compared to 6,329.94 points at the previous stock market close.

Companies like Axon Enterprise Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., Cummins Inc., Pfizer Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Duke Energy Corp., and CarMaxInc. were among the gainers on Tuesday.

Gartner Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Eaton Corp., ONEOK Inc., Diamondback Energy Inc., and BallCorp. were among the laggards of the day.

Nasdaq Today The Nasdaq Composite index opened 0.18% higher at 21,092.097 points, compared to 21,053.58 points at the previous Wall Street close.

Stocks like CaliberCos Inc., Solarmax Technology Inc., Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., Staar Surgical Co., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADR, Xometry Inc., A Ontrak Inc., Castle Biosciences Inc., Arteris Inc., and Origin Materials Inc. were among the gainers.

Ichor Holdings Ltd, SMX (Security Matters) PLC, AYRO Inc., Nuwellis Inc., Snail Inc., Safe & Green Holdings Corp., zSpace Inc., Bollinger Innovations Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Lichen International Inc. were among the losers.

