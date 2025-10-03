Subscribe

Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher as US Fed's rate cut hopes boost market sentiment — Check details

Published3 Oct 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on Friday, 3 October 2025, as investors hope for a Fed rate cut later this month.
Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on Friday, 3 October 2025, as investors hope for a Fed rate cut later this month. (REUTERS)

Wall Street Today: The US benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, 3 October 2025, as investors' hopes emerged for a potential US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut later this month, reported the news agency Reuters.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.2 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 46,583.95. The S&P 500 rose 6.8 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 6,722.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.1 points, or 0.18%, to 22,886.157.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
