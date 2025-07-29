Wall Street Today: Nasdaq, S&P hit record high; Sofi, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth shares in focus after Q2 results

Wall Street Today: The benchmark indices on Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, as investors focused on the second-quarter results and the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcement.
At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.01% at the open to 44,833.74. The S&P 500 rose 0.25% at the open to 6,405.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51% to 21,286.725 at the opening bell.
UnitedHealth Group's shares were trading more than 4% lower ahead of the US market open on Tuesday at $269.75, compared to $282.12 at the previous Wall Street session. The company's full-year earnings per share projections of at least $16 and the net profits for the second quarter fell short of analyst estimates.
Sofi Technologies' share price jumped over 10% in the premarket session on the US markets at $23.19, compared to $21.02 at the previous US market close, after the firm announced a 44% rise in its net revenues to a record $858 million. The company's net income skyrocketed 459% in the April-June quarter of 2025.
Novo Nordisk shares are also in focus after the stock dropped more than 22% on the Denmark stock exchange on Tuesday, after declaring its second-quarter results. Novo Nordisk ADR shares, listed on the NYSE, dropped 21.49% to $54.38 during the premarket session on 29 July 2025.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
