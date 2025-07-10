Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P open flat; Airline stocks jump after Delta's outlook, share price up over 12%

Wall Street Today: Even though the benchmark US stock market indices opened flat, airline stocks surged at the opening bell after Delta Air announced its better-than-expected earnings outlook for the year on Thursday, 10 July 2025.

Delta Air Lines stock was trading 12.52% higher during Thursday's early trading session at $57.67 as of 10:29 a.m. (EDT), compared to $50.70 at the previous US market close, according to MarketWatch data.

Delta Air expects an adjusted profit of $5.25 to $6.25 a share this year, according to a Bloomberg report citing the company's results.

According to multiple media reports, major US airline carriers like Delta slashed their earnings forecast for the spring season due to the nation's macroeconomic uncertainty amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs. This made people think more before spending due to higher expenses.

Other airline stocks, such as United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., and the US Global Jets ETF, rallied after the US market opened, with some gaining over 10% during Thursday's trading session.

Dow Jones Today At the opening bell on 9:31 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.15% lower at 44,390.06 points, compared to 44,458.30 points at the previous US market close. As of 10:40 a.m. (EDT), Dow is trading 0.41% higher at 44,640.68 points.

McDonald's Corp., Nike Inc., Caterpillar Inc., American Express Co., 3M Co., Chevron Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Home Depot Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Apple Inc., and Sherwin-Williams Co., were among the top gainers, as per MarketWatch data.