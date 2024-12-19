Wall Street's main indexes regained some ground on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's projections of fewer-than-expected interest rate cuts and higher inflation next year wrong-footed some investors and pummeled U.S. stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fed on Wednesday said it expects to make just two 25 basis point cuts in 2025, half a percentage point less than its September forecast and raised inflation expectations for the first year of the new Trump administration, sending the three main U.S. stock indexes to their sharpest daily declines since August.

Traders now see just one quarter-point rate reduction by mid-2025, and see less than two cuts in total by the end of the year, compared with last week's expectations of three rate cuts.

U.S. stocks are stabilizing Thursday following one of their worst days of the year. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in morning trading, a day after tumbling 2.9% when the Federal Reserve said it may deliver fewer cuts to interest rates next year than earlier thought. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 194 points, or 0.5%, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, following Wednesday’s drop of more than 1,100 points. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

Indexes are still near their records, and the S&P 500 is still on track for one of its best years of the millennium. Wednesday’s drop just took some of the enthusiasm out of the market, which critics had already been warning was overly buoyant and would need everything to go correctly for it to justify its high prices.

Traders are now expecting the Federal Reserve to deliver just one or maybe two cuts to interest rates next year, according to data from CME Group. A month ago, the majority saw at least two cuts in 2025 as a safe bet. Wall Street loves lower interest rates because they give the economy a boost and goose prices for investments, but they can also provide fuel for inflation.

Accenture rose 6.5% after the consulting company topped expectations for profit in the latest quarter. CEO Julie Sweet said it saw growth around the world, and the company raised its forecast for revenue this fiscal year.