Wall Street today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors focus on US Fed's meeting; Tesla stock jumps 7.5% today

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published15 Sep 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Wall Street today: US stocks on the benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, 15 September 2025, as investors focus on the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting.
Wall Street today: The US benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, 15 September 2025, as US stock market investors focused their attention on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% at the Wall Street open to 45,848.39 points. The S&P 500 opened 0.29% higher at 6,603.49​ points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.46% to 22,243.199 points at the opening bell.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
