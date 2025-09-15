Wall Street today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors focus on US Fed's meeting; Tesla stock jumps 7.5% today

Wall Street today: The US benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, 15 September 2025, as US stock market investors focused their attention on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% at the Wall Street open to 45,848.39 points. The S&P 500 opened 0.29% higher at 6,603.49​ points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.46% to 22,243.199 points at the opening bell.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

