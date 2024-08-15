Wall Street today: Hedge funds add Apple, reshuffle technology portfolio

The shift in hedge fund holdings came as the S&P 500 Index climbed 3.9% in the second quarter, adding to a 14% rally during the first half of 2024 aided by a resilient economy and solid corporate earnings

Bloomberg
Published15 Aug 2024, 03:46 AM IST
Trade Now
Wall Street today: Hedge funds add Apple, reshuffle technology portfolio
Wall Street today: Hedge funds add Apple, reshuffle technology portfolio(AFP)

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds continued to buy into some of the biggest technology companies including Apple Inc. in the second quarter while trimming positions in Nvidia Corp., as they reshuffle their positions in the artificial intelligence boom that had fueled a blistering rally in the US stock market.

The iphone maker saw the biggest increase by market value for a single stock in the three months through the end of June, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of data from 13F filings. The stock soared nearly 25% during the period, attracting an aggregated net buy of more than 8.5 million shares from hedge funds. Janus Henderson Group Plc and Third Point LLC were among funds that added Apple.

Hedge funds also boosted their exposures in other AI-related companies like Amazon.com Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, according to the data. At the same time, funds sold shares in AI darling Nvidia Corp. in the second quarter as they took their profit from the frenetic rally. Microsoft Corp. was cut or reduced by 140 investors, the biggest such reduction.

Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management continued to boost its stake in China’s tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., while slashing his overall equity portfolio in half, according to Bloomberg data. 

The shift in hedge fund holdings came as the S&P 500 Index climbed 3.9% in the second quarter, adding to a 14% rally during the first half of 2024 aided by a resilient economy and solid corporate earnings. But conditions have since changed. In July, Wall Street managers started to move out of large-cap names and piled into smaller and riskier sectors. And  global stock markets were hit by a massive selloff at the beginning of the month, driven by worries about a US economic slowdown and a bubble in AI.

Bloomberg has so far analyzed 13F filings by 674 hedge funds. Their combined holdings amounted to $443.46 billion, compared with $427.22 billion held by the same funds three months earlier.

Technology accounted for the biggest weighting in hedge fund portfolios, at 27%, followed by Consumer Discretionary, at 16%. The value of investments in Communications fell by the most for any industry. The biggest increase was for Technology.

  • Trian Fund Management LP sold 29.69 million shares in Walt Disney, the biggest reduction by the investor group; Twin Tree Management LP sold 512,934 shares
  • Tairen Capital Ltd added 2.8 million shares in Apple, the largest increase; Renaissance Technologies LLC added 1.31 million shares
  • Reverence Capital Partners LP added 23.2 million shares in New York Community Bancorp, the largest increase; Renaissance Technologies LLC added 1.25 million shares
  • Microsoft was cut or reduced by 140 investors, the biggest such number; Amazon.com was increased or initiated by 166 investors, the biggest tally
  • Microsoft was the most valuable overall holding at $26.24 billion

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
140

1 of 7Read Full Story
2.04%

2 of 7Read Full Story
$20.3 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹347 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
3.8%

6 of 7Read Full Story
43

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 03:46 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: Hedge funds add Apple, reshuffle technology portfolio

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.20
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-1.81%)

Tata Power

405.55
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

420.05
03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

965.65
03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
70.45 (7.87%)

One 97 Communications

539.60
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
33.75 (6.67%)

PB Fintech

1,571.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
90 (6.08%)

Uno Minda

1,098.95
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
51.35 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,064.00-132.00
    Chennai
    72,416.00779.00
    Delhi
    72,276.001,058.00
    Kolkata
    72,135.00148.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.18/L0.43
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue