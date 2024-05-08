Wall Street today: Megacaps drag down US stocks, Treasury yields rebound

The Dow Jones fell 0.17%, the S&P 500 lost 0.36%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.65%

US stock indices opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by megacaps including Tesla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.4 points, or 0.17%, to 38818.9. The S&P 500 fell 18.7 points, or 0.36%, to 5168.98, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.5 points, or 0.65%, to 16226.067.

US Treasury yields rebounded on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crude oil Oil prices fell on Wednesday as crude and fuel inventories in the US rose.

Brent crude futures fell 97 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $82.19 a barrel by 1240 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 93 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $77.45 a barrel.

Bullion Gold prices were flat on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot gold was flat at $2,315.98 per ounce by 1127 GMT. US gold futures was down 0.01 per cent to $2,324.00 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $27.24 per ounce.

