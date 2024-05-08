Hello User
Wall Street today: Megacaps drag down US stocks, Treasury yields rebound

Wall Street today: Megacaps drag down US stocks, Treasury yields rebound

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 0.17%, the S&P 500 lost 0.36%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.65%

Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by megacaps including Tesla.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.4 points, or 0.17%, to 38818.9. The S&P 500 fell 18.7 points, or 0.36%, to 5168.98, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.5 points, or 0.65%, to 16226.067.

US Treasury yields rebounded on Wednesday.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as crude and fuel inventories in the US rose.

Brent crude futures fell 97 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $82.19 a barrel by 1240 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 93 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $77.45 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday.

Spot gold was flat at $2,315.98 per ounce by 1127 GMT. US gold futures was down 0.01 per cent to $2,324.00 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $27.24 per ounce.

