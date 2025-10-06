Subscribe

Wall Street today: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise, buoyed by AMD-OpenAI deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04%, the S&P 500 rose 0.27%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.50%

Rajendra Saxena
Published6 Oct 2025, 07:29 PM IST
(AI Image)
Wall Street's key stock indices opened higher on Monday, buoyed by the latest corporate activity in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, which helped to offset broader concerns regarding a potential prolonged US government shutdown.

The market sentiment was notably lifted following the news of chipmaker AMD's supply tie-up with OpenAI. This collaboration represents the newest in a series of significant AI deals that have recently energised investor confidence.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.8 points, or 0.04%, to 46,776.04. The S&P 500 rose 18.1 points, or 0.27%, to 6,733.86​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 113.8 points, or 0.50%, to 22,894.352.

 
 
Ask me about Stocks