Wall Street today: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise, buoyed by AMD-OpenAI deal

Wall Street's key stock indices opened higher on Monday, buoyed by the latest corporate activity in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, which helped to offset broader concerns regarding a potential prolonged US government shutdown.
The market sentiment was notably lifted following the news of chipmaker AMD's supply tie-up with OpenAI. This collaboration represents the newest in a series of significant AI deals that have recently energised investor confidence.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.8 points, or 0.04%, to 46,776.04. The S&P 500 rose 18.1 points, or 0.27%, to 6,733.86, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 113.8 points, or 0.50%, to 22,894.352.