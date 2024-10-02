Wall Street today: Nasdaq drops 0.24% amid Middle Eastern crisis, oil price spike; Tesla sinks 4%

  • Wall Street today: The US stock market opened lower on Wednesday, October 2, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Along with markets opening low, oil prices spiked nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Oct 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Trade Now
Wall Street indices Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday's market open.
Wall Street indices Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday’s market open.(Bloomberg)

The US stock market opened lower on Wednesday, October 2, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Along with markets opening low, oil prices spiked nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets opened lower for the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08 per cent at the opening bell to 42,125.14 points, compared to 42,156.97 points at Tuesday's market close.

Also Read | US Fed pivot: Does the FOMC policy rate verdict impact other central banks?

Dow Jones stocks

Companies like Salesforce Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Caterpillar Inc., American Express Co., Amazon.com Inc., Chevron Corp., Walt Disney Co., Dow Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and McDonald's Corp. were amongst the top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Wednesday's trading session.

Home Depot Inc., Apple Inc., Visa Inc., Johnson & Johnson, International Business Machines Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Co., Amgen Inc., Boeing Co., Microsoft Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Walmart Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Merck & Co. Inc., and Nike Inc. were amongst the top laggards during the Wednesday's market hours, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

Also Read | Israel-Iran war: Where key players stand in Middle East conflict – Explained

S&P 500

The S&P 500 index dropped 0.19 per cent to open at 5,698.14 points on Wednesday, compared to 5,708.75 points at the previous market close.

Companies like Caesars Entertainment Inc., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Vistra Corp., Applied Materials Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Qorvo Inc., Teradyne Inc., Invesco Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., were amongst the top gainers during the market session on the S&P 500 index.

Whereas Humana Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Tesla Inc., Crown Castle Inc., CarMax Inc., McCormick & Co. Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Amentum Holdings Inc., were amongst the top laggards for Wednesday's trading session, as per Marketwatch data.

Also Read | Oil Leads Havens Higher After Iran Strikes Israel: Markets Wrap

Nasdaq Composite 

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.24 per cent to 17,867.124 points at Wednesday's market open, compared to 17,910.36 points at the previous market close.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc., Kaixin Holdings, TOP Financial Group Ltd., Agora Inc., iCoreConnect Inc., MMTec Inc., Magic Empire Global Ltd., Garden Stage Ltd., UP Fintech Holdings Ltd. were the top gainers on Wednesday in the Nasdaq Composite index.

American Rebel Holdings Inc., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd., Windtree Therapeutics Inc., Baiyu Holdings Inc., New Horizon Aircrafts Ltd., Aditxt Inc., Shattuck Labs Inc., Jowell Global Ltd., and Klotho Neurosciences Inc., were amongst the top losers during Wednesday's trading hours.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: Nasdaq drops 0.24% amid Middle Eastern crisis, oil price spike; Tesla sinks 4%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

283.95
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.39%)

Tata Steel share price

167.00
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.45 (-0.86%)

Tata Power share price

481.00
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.35%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

140.05
03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
2.4 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,080.30
03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
182.75 (9.63%)

PB Fintech share price

1,729.65
03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
113.65 (7.03%)

Welspun Living share price

175.00
03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
11.25 (6.87%)

National Aluminium Company share price

224.15
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
13.75 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,915.00-330.00
    Chennai
    76,921.00-330.00
    Delhi
    77,073.00-330.00
    Kolkata
    76,925.00-330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.