The US stock market opened lower on Wednesday, October 2, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Along with markets opening low, oil prices spiked nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets opened lower for the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08 per cent at the opening bell to 42,125.14 points, compared to 42,156.97 points at Tuesday's market close.

Dow Jones stocks Companies like Salesforce Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Caterpillar Inc., American Express Co., Amazon.com Inc., Chevron Corp., Walt Disney Co., Dow Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and McDonald's Corp. were amongst the top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Wednesday's trading session.

Home Depot Inc., Apple Inc., Visa Inc., Johnson & Johnson, International Business Machines Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Co., Amgen Inc., Boeing Co., Microsoft Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Walmart Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Merck & Co. Inc., and Nike Inc. were amongst the top laggards during the Wednesday's market hours, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 index dropped 0.19 per cent to open at 5,698.14 points on Wednesday, compared to 5,708.75 points at the previous market close.

Companies like Caesars Entertainment Inc., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Vistra Corp., Applied Materials Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Qorvo Inc., Teradyne Inc., Invesco Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., were amongst the top gainers during the market session on the S&P 500 index.

Whereas Humana Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Tesla Inc., Crown Castle Inc., CarMax Inc., McCormick & Co. Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Amentum Holdings Inc., were amongst the top laggards for Wednesday's trading session, as per Marketwatch data.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.24 per cent to 17,867.124 points at Wednesday's market open, compared to 17,910.36 points at the previous market close.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc., Kaixin Holdings, TOP Financial Group Ltd., Agora Inc., iCoreConnect Inc., MMTec Inc., Magic Empire Global Ltd., Garden Stage Ltd., UP Fintech Holdings Ltd. were the top gainers on Wednesday in the Nasdaq Composite index.