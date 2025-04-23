Wall Street today: Nasdaq rallies 3.5%, S&P 500 soars 2%, Dow up 1.6% after Trump says has no plans to remove Fed Chair

US stock indices jumped at the open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he has no plans to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and on hopes for a trade deal with China.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 628.0 points, or 1.60%, to 39,815.01. The S&P 500 rose 108.2 points, or 2.05%, to 5,395.92​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 579.9 points, or 3.56%, to 16,880.29.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell sharply after Trump’s comments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.27% from 4.41% late on Tuesday.

What Trump said After days of criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Powell for not cutting interest rates, President Trump on Tuesday backed off from threats to fire Powell.

The US president also signalled progress with China on the tariffs deal.

“It won’t be that high (currently 145%), not going to be that high,” Trump said, but also warned that "if they don't make a deal, we'll set the deal".

Gainers and Losers Tesla shares surged 4.7% after CEO Elon Musk said he’ll spend less time in Washington and more time running the electric vehicle company.

On Tuesday, the EV maker reported a fall in first quarter profits.

Among megacap stocks, Nvidia gained 5.1%. Apple and Meta Platforms rose 3.6% and 6.7%, respectively.

Boeing shares rose 5.3% after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.

Bullion Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from its record high.

Spot gold slipped 2.2% at $3,305.79 an ounce by 09:23 AM ET (1323 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,500.05 in the previous session. US gold futures dropped 2.9% to $3,320.40.

Silver rose 1% to $32.83 an ounce, platinum gained about 0.9% to $967.61 and palladium rose 0.6% to $941.04.