Wall Street today: Nasdaq rises 1.65%, S&P 500 gains 0.93%, Dow Jones falls 0.21% after benign CPI inflation data

US equities mostly rose on Tuesday following benign consumer price inflation data.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 2.3% in April from a year ago, down from 2.4% in March.

At 11:47 AM EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21%, the S&P 500 gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.65%.

At 09:38 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.69 points, or 0.38%, to 42,260.41, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.21%, to 5,856.22, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 106.92 points, or 0.57%, to 18,815.27.

On Monday, the US stock indices jumped about 3% or more after the United States and China agreed to cut tariffs on each other for a 90-day period.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.47% from 4.45% late on Monday. The 2-year Treasury yield edged up to 3.99% from 3.98%.

Gainers and Losers Shares of UnitedHealth Group tumbled 12.3% after announcing that Andrew Witty was stepping down as CEO. The company also suspended its 2025 outlook, citing higher than expected costs.

Among megacap stocks, Nvidia climbed 5.68% and Amazon.com surged2.41%.

Crypto exchange operator Coinbase Global jumped 15% as the stock will join the S&P 500 index next week.

Stocks of Super Micro Computer jumped 8.5% and Palantir Technologies gained 4%.

Under Armour rose 1.3% after the athletic apparel maker reported quarterly revenue slightly above Wall Street’s estimates.

Bullion Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data.

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $3,241.16 an ounce as of 0938 ET (13:38 GMT). US gold futures edged up 0.6% at $3,245.50.

Spot silver added 0.1% to $32.62 an ounce, platinum climbed 1.4% to $989.95 and palladium gained 0.2% to $947.24.

Crude oil Oil prices soared on Tuesday as the Trump administration announced Saudi Arabia's plans to invest $600 million in the United States.