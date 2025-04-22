Wall Street today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones jump as focus shifts to earnings

Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings amid escalating trade war and fears of removal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by President Donald Trump.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.8 points, or 0.91%, to 38,516.23. The S&P 500 rose 49.5 points, or 0.96%, to 5,207.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 209.0 points, or 1.32%, to 16,079.94.