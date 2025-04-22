Wall Street today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones jump as focus shifts to earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.91%, the S&P 500 rose 0.96%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.32%

Rajendra Saxena
Published22 Apr 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings amid escalating trade war and fears of removal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by President Donald Trump.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.8 points, or 0.91%, to 38,516.23. The S&P 500 rose 49.5 points, or 0.96%, to 5,207.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 209.0 points, or 1.32%, to 16,079.94.

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 07:23 PM IST
